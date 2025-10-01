Ground Breaks on Lifesaving Refuge for Women and Children in Havant

A powerful new chapter in the fight against domestic abuse began on Friday 26th September, as construction officially starts on a new purpose-built women’s refuge in Havant.

This is a milestone moment for the local charity Stop Domestic Abuse who have worked tirelessly since 2016 to bring this vision to life.

Marking the occasion, Stop Domestic Abuse’s trustees including Chair of Trustees, Gill Butler, alongside the Police & Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Donna Jones, supporters, commissioners, and staff, gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony that signals hope, safety, and a brighter future for women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

This landmark project will provide safe, specialist accommodation for up to nine families at a time, each with their own self-contained living space. The new refuge will include en-suite bedrooms, family kitchens, a playroom, communal living and dining areas, gardens, a playground, and confidential support rooms. Notably, two of the living suites will be fully accessible to people with disabilities, directly addressing the current lack of wheelchair-accessible refuge accommodation in Hampshire.

Stop Domestic Abuse Board of Trustees break-ground for a new Havant-based refuge.

Claire Lambon CEO said: “We are delighted to have reached this milestone. Construction of this purpose-built refuge in Havant will offer the very best in safe, communal living for women and children escaping abuse.

A refuge is not just a building — it is a sanctuary. It is not only about saving lives; it is about changing them. With the right environment, women and their children can begin to heal, regain independence, and rebuild their futures.”

Gill Butler Chair of Trustees said: “I want to acknowledge the survivors and families who inspired this refuge. Their courage and resilience remind us why this work matters. This is more than just a building — it will be a place of safety, healing, and new beginnings.”

Gill thanked those attending, stating; “We are so grateful for your commitment to creating a space that will be safe, welcoming, and full of hope. Your support has been essential in turning this dream into reality. Today we put shovels in the ground, but we are planting something much deeper — a promise to protect, to care, and to give every woman and child who walks through these doors a chance at a brighter future.”

Wendy Osgood, Trustee said: “It is amazing to see all the hard work of the last 10 years come to fruition, although we have some way to go, all the fundraising and campaigns to date have meant that today we can celebrate the first milestone in this important project.”

Donna Jones Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and Isle of Wight said: “As a commissioner of Stop Domestic Abuse, who provide brilliant services to keep people safe, I am delighted to be here today at the new Havant (refuge) site for the breaking ground ceremony. This build will give refuge to some of the most vulnerable women and children across our region who really do need help when fleeing awful situations involving domestic abuse, so a huge well-done to the team here, I can’t wait to come back when it is built”

A Vital Service in a Time of Urgent Need

Domestic abuse remains one of the leading causes of homelessness in the UK. It places children at serious risk of trauma and long-term mental and physical health challenges. Specialist refuges are often the only lifeline for survivors, yet tragically, around 1 in 4 women are turned away due to a lack of refuge spaces (Women’s Aid, 2025).

In 2024/25 alone, Stop Domestic Abuse provided safe refuge to 370 women and 475 children and young people — offering not only physical safety, but emotional, psychological and financial support through local health, education and advocacy services.

But the need far outweighs availability, especially for families with complex needs or disabilities. This new refuge in Havant will help close that gap, delivering vital, trauma-informed care in a space designed for healing and recovery.

A £3 Million Vision — And a Call for Community Support

The new facility represents a £3 million sustainable development, and while major progress has been made, £838,000 is still needed to complete the project. The charity is now calling on the public, businesses, and local organisations to step forward and help bring this essential refuge to life.

Claire Lambon, CEO said: “We are so grateful to everyone who has supported us so far. If you believe in protecting the most vulnerable in our community and want to be part of something that will truly save and transform lives — please get in touch through our website.”

https://stopdomesticabuse.uk/donatetoday

Pictured left to right; Julia Munday (Trustee), Claire Godwin (Trustee), Tracey Stakes (Trustee), Gill Butler (Chair of Trustees), Wendy Osgood (Trustee), Maria Norris (Vice-Chair of Trustees), Margaret Poil (Trustee)