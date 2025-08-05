Groundbreaking learning disability-led exhibition coming to Aspex Portsmouth

A major new exhibition led by learning disabled artists will open at Aspex Portsmouth from 27 March to 7 June 2026, showcasing bold new work and inclusive approaches to art-making.

The show is part of Groundwork, a two-year project by local organisation This New Ground that puts people with a learning disability at the centre of creative and cultural life. The exhibition will be co-curated by This New Ground’s Inclusive Arts Committee, a collective of 14 learning disabled artists, alongside two newly commissioned artists: Nathan Wong and Orlando Richardson. The exhibition will be inspired by over 50 real-life stories from people with a learning disability in Portsmouth. These stories talk about independence, resilience, imagination and care.

Nathan Wong

Nathan’s multidisciplinary practice, spanning sculpture, drawing, and visual storytelling, uses art as a way to calm and organise a crowded mind. Drawing inspiration from politics, history and fashion, his work is often accompanied by bold textual elements.

Self Portrait by Nathan Wong

“Creating art helps me to sort out my brain, I have so much information going into it, putting images and words on paper, or creating sculptures allow me to process much of it, reducing the anxiety that having a crowded brain can cause.”

Orlando Richardson (@orlandorichardsonart)

Orlando is an Autistic artist and illustrator. Working across printmaking, painting, and zines, his bold, structured work explores themes of neurodivergence, community, and identity. Recent exhibitions include Autism Acceptance at Sands End Arts Centre and Celebrating Neurodiversity at Askew Road Arts Festival.

“My process is how I navigate the world. Each piece offers a commentary on the experiences of the neurodivergent community.”

I am autistic by Orlando Richardson

Alongside the exhibition, Groundwork also includes the first archive of learning-disabled history in Portsmouth, the collection of 50 oral histories, and the city’s first learning disability-led arts festival — taking place at Aspex from 8–10 May 2026.

“Groundwork is about visibility, leadership and change. This isn’t just an exhibition it’s a shift in who gets to shape culture.” – Nathalie Russell-Clarke, Co-Director, This New Ground

The project is supported by Arts Council England, The National Lottery Community Fund, and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

For more information:

“Nathan Wong's Autism Affected brain”