Guardian Angel Carers wraps its arms around Fareham for National Hugging Day

Are you a hugger? Our CareAngels are! Last week our Guardian Angel Carers Fareham team embraced taking part in National Hugging Day to brighten the January blues away by sharing hugs that brought true comfort and joy to our clients.

Our CareAngels’ kindness and care really shone through for our clients, highlighting the power of a hug. “It’s been wonderful,” says Coral Gotham, Registered Manager of Guardian Angel Carers, Fareham. “We’ve spread so much warmth. Families and friends joined in as well. We heard that grandchildren went to see their grandparents, siblings met and friends popped round - and of course, plenty of our pets had a lot of hugs, too!”

Hugs are positively filled with goodness. They release endorphins that make us feel happy. The more hugs we share the better we feel. They’ve also proven to be good for our well being and even our health, helping to reduce stress and protect our immune system.

It was a shared celebration across the South Coast branches of Guardian Angel Carers, with Chichester, Farnham and Worthing also taking part in this heartwarming initiative. Adding an extra touch of joy, the company’s beloved mascot, Care Bear, delighted passers-by handing out free hugs and spreading smiles.

“Of course, you need to check first that a person would like a hug,” says Tracy Clarke, Head of Operations at Guardian Angel Carers, Chichester, Fareham and Worthing “But in Care, where compassion is a vital skill, we’ve seen how a hug can be a powerful and simple act, helping so many clients living at home alone, enjoy that wonderful feeling of connection and positivity.”

Guardian Angel Carers will be continuing to provide hugs, where they’re needed and wanted. “It’s been great, and we’ve had lots of fun today,” says Vikki Craig-Vickers, Managing Director of Guardian Angel Carers. “The sentiment behind National Hugging Day is really close to our hearts, and we encourage anyone to share a hug with those they love and show them you care.”