Guide dog puppies put through their paces at Portsmouth and Southsea station
Run by Guide Dogs with the support of South Western Railway, classes help puppies get used to environments that working guide dogs encounter, an important part of their preparation to be life-changing companions for people with sight loss.
Eden, Harvey, Tabitha and Webster - all aged between nine and 11 months – traversed platforms, went up and down stairs and lifts, and walked through train carriages. The star pupils were rewarded for carrying out these tasks, receiving food treats and praise from their Puppy Raisers.
Jacki Meaney, Eden’s Puppy Raiser who also raised Eden’s mum Rhoda, said: “The experience of real-life training within the station is invaluable to both pups and Puppy Raisers. It gives us an insight into the many everyday distractions that working guide dogs face, and we learn how to support the puppy in the various situations. This confidence can easily be passed on to the pups leading to a positive gain in their puppy experience bank account.”
Georgina Wingham, a Puppy Development Advisor at Guide Dogs, ran the class and added: “A big thank you to the staff from South Western Railway who were so welcoming, friendly and helpful, even letting us go on a stationary train to practise things like getting on and off.”
Peter Williams, South Western Railway’s Customer and Commercial Director said: “We loved having the puppies at Portsmouth and Southsea and were glad to play a part in their training for the important role they have ahead of them. Dogs are always welcome aboard our trains and we know what a difference a canine companion can make for helping customers with sight loss to travel with confidence on the railway.”
Puppies are looked after by their Puppy Raiser and live in their home for about a year until they start guide dog training. These volunteers provide a vital foundation for the puppy’s future role as a guide dog through training, socialisation and the introduction of new environments and experiences.
To learn more about becoming a Puppy Raiser, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/puppyraiser.
