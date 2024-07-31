Guild Care announces appointment of new CEO
Since joining as Finance Director in 2016, Warren has been a vital member of the leadership team at Guild Care. His appointment as CEO comes at an important time for the charity as it continues to expand its community services in line with its five-year strategic plan, supporting older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities.
Chair of Trustees, Peter Kinsey, said, “I am delighted to confirm that Warren Fabes has been appointed as our new CEO. Warren has been with Guild Care for eight years as our CFO and will now step up to be our new CEO following the departure of Alex Brooks-Johnson. Alex has been with Guild Care since 2018 and has worked together with Warren to guide the organisation through the pandemic and on to unprecedented success.”
Peter added, “We look forward to a bright future under Warren’s leadership as Guild Care continues to combat social isolation and social stigma in Worthing.”
In accepting his new role, Warren Fabes, CEO of Guild Care, said, “I would like to thank Guild Care’s Board of Trustees for their confidence in me and look forward to guiding the charity into its next chapter. Providing such a hugely diverse range of support and care services for vulnerable people is a responsibility my team and I take very seriously. We are fortunate to have a fantastic group of colleagues and volunteers dedicated to supporting people in need.”
Warren Fabes graduated from Cambridge University with a degree in electronics engineering before becoming a qualified Chartered Accountant with KPMG. He spent over 20 years working in large national and international organisations as a finance director before joining the charity sector at Guild Care, which had provided support to members of his family.
Outgoing CEO Alex Brooks-Johnson added, “Leading Guild Care has been a very rewarding experience which I have thoroughly enjoyed. I would like to thank everyone in the organisation for the incredible work that they do. I know Guild Care is in extremely capable hands having worked so closely with Warren over the years, and wish everyone at Guild Care, and all the people they support, a bright future.”
Guild Care was founded by a group of volunteers over 90 years ago. It now supports more than 3,000 people every year through a range of community services The charity aims to reduce social isolation and social stigma and believes that no one should feel isolated.
