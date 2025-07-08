Hampshire accountancy and business advisory firm celebrates four decades

A Hampshire accountancy and business advisory firm is celebrating its 40th anniversary with sights set on more growth.

Chandler’s Ford-based HWB Chartered Accountants is marking four decades of supporting firms and individuals with their financial, tax and audit affairs.

Founded in Southampton in 1985, HWB has grown from a team of six to a total staff roll of 78, with seven directors and three associate directors.

The letters in the firm’s name denote the initials of the surnames of founders Mike Hopper, Alan Williams and Arthur Bell.

CELEBRATION TIME: Directors of HWB Chartered Accountants gathering to mark the firm’s 40th anniversary, include, back row from left, Gary Brown, Matt Cooper, Michaela Johns, Andrew Kershaw, Nick Whitemore, and, front row, James Flood, Tom Young, Tracy Jenkins (Managing Director), James Alesbury and Gemma Hedges

They were previously colleagues at another Southampton accountancy practice and decided to go out on their own by forming the Hopper, Williams & Co Partnership, in July 1985.

Their first office was a sublease of space at Southern Ship Stores, by Dock Gate 4 in the Port of Southampton.

The early years also saw premises in Spring Crescent, Portswood, and in Romsey, ahead of a move in 2002 to Chandler’s Ford, the same office they operate from today.

With Mike’s retirement in 2001, the partnership was converted to company status and in 2019, the original shareholders undertook a partial sale of the business to the global professional services network ETL.

FOUR DECADES: Staff at HWB Chartered Accountants celebrate the firm’s 40th anniversary

Although his name is not reflected in the HWB initials, the business was led by Managing Director Geoff Rhodes for 29 years, from 1993 until his retirement in 2022.

Alan retired in 2024 while Arthur, though retired as a director too, remains on hand as a consultant, working with a small portfolio of clients.

The 40th anniversary, featuring a summer party for staff and fundraising for the team’s charity of the year Dementia Support Hampshire & IOW, has been a chance to reflect on the past while also focusing on the future.

The longest serving current team member is Business Adviser Chris Wignall, who has been in post for nearly 25 years.

Chris said: “Times have certainly changed since January 2001 when I started my career at HWB. I remember going out on my first client audit visit with just a pen, analysis pad paper and a calculator – no laptops were in use at that point.

“We have obviously embraced all the technological advances in the intervening years, and while the fundamentals of accounting may not have changed, the way we deliver the service to our clients has moved on beyond recognition.

“When I started at the small, cramped office in Portswood, Mike, Alan and Arthur were the owners.

“They have all since moved on to well-earned retirement, but the fundamentals they instilled in me at the outset have stayed with me ever since.

“Despite them not being with the business anymore, the principle that hard work, high standards and professionalism are rewarded by the firm has not changed.”

One of the businesses that had input from HWB back in 1985 and remains aclient to this day is family-owned hotel group Greenclose Hotels.

Greenclose Director James Hiley-Jones said: “We have been clients of HWB since its inception. They have played an essential role in our growth and success as a hotel business.

“As well as looking after our annual accounts and Companies House filings, and all related tax and financial compliance matters, they have been a strategic partner to the group.

“In recent years, they advised us on the substantial expansion of our long-standing New Forest hotel Careys Manor and SenSpa, right up to assisting us with its recent sale.

“They continue to support us with our remaining hotels, our country house hotel The Montagu Arms in Beaulieu and our seafront hotel in Llandudno, north Wales, The Imperial Hotel.

“We have always found HWB very helpful and knowledgeable, a truly strong partner for our business.”

HWB Managing Director Tracy Jenkins, who joined the firm in 2004, said: “Our 40th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the dedication, professionalism and commitment of our team while recognising that our ethos and mission continue as ever, to deliver the highest standards of service to our client base, many of whom we have acted for, for years.

“Our founders can relax in the knowledge that the firm they launched back in 1985 is in safe hands and ideally positioned for continued growth. We are excited for what the future holds.”

Chartered Accountants HWB, based at Chandler’s Ford, near Southampton, provides business and tax advice.