Hampshire and Solent could show the way, says top climate action leader

This week, 5,000 people mass-lobbied Parliament for more action on climate change. Climate Coalition UK’s lobby of MPs highlights new research: that “89% of people want climate action.” But even though so many people want climate action, it’s been found that they don’t seem to realise that there are many many others who share their views. And many are unaware that actions are taking place, in many cases, right on their doorsteps.

While national government has a key role to play, Martin Tod, Lib Dem Leader of Winchester City Council has spoken about the crucial role of local government in fighting climate change.

Under the leadership of Tod, Winchester City Council has been ranked as the best-performing district council in the country for actions to address climate change, by Climate Emergency UK.

Tod believes that the action taken by Winchester – including reducing carbon emissions, promoting clean energy, and improving community engagement and biodiversity – can be replicated across the whole region of Hampshire and The Solent.

Next year’s restructuring of local councils and the election of a Mayor to represent Hampshire and the Solent is a great opportunity to accelerate the climate action process already kickstarted by Winchester, said Tod.

“Regional mayors can help advance the climate change debate through localised climate leadership, tailoring climate policies to local needs. They can also act faster and more boldly than Westminster in areas such as green transport, green housing and energy efficiency,” said Tod.

“Mayors have the remit to shape public narratives around green jobs, net-zero economies and climate justice, and frame actions to suit local conditions,” he said.

Powers which the Hampshire and Solent Mayor will have over public transport systems, urban planning and building regulations, and investment in local infrastructure.

“A region like ours has huge potential to benefit economically from incorporating green policies into transport, housing, infrastructure, the environment and in attracting investment into green industry in the region. This isn’t about ideology. It’s about clean air for our children, securing jobs for our future, and dignity for those struggling with energy bills. We have proven in Winchester that climate action is effective when led locally,” said Tod. He went on to add: ‘I’m proud to say that Winchester is leading the way in climate action; not only in Hampshire and the Solent, but nationally too.’