Hampshire-based IT firm commits to Armed Forces Covenant in support of military community

Leading Hampshire IT Managed Service Provider, Matrix IT, has affirmed its position as a Forces-friendly business by signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

The commitment ensures that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly, while recognising the unique obligations and sacrifices they have made. In total, more than 27,000 people have benefited from the scheme, receiving vital support in a number of areas including childcare, education, employment, finance, healthcare and housing.

To mark the occasion, the team behind Matrix IT held a special signing ceremony at its Fareham-based headquarters. The event was attended by key figures from the Royal Navy, including Rear Admiral James Parkin, Captain Bill Oliphant, Commander Tim Leader, and Brian Wood MC, a former soldier in the Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment.

Rear Admiral James Parkin commented: “I am honoured to be signing Matrix IT into the Armed Forces Covenant. The support of local businesses for our community is crucial, especially as Portsmouth and the surrounding area have a significant veteran population. I congratulate Matrix IT on reaching this important milestone and thank them for all they do for the serving and retired naval and military community in the area.”

The ceremony was particularly poignant for one Matrix employee, John Milner. John is himself a veteran who joined the British Army at 16 and served in various capacities, including deployments to Iraq and participation in significant ceremonial events, until leaving the Army in 2012. His journey included training at Bassingbourn and Catterick, serving with the Devonshire & Dorset Regiment and the Rifles, and being involved in the televised withdrawal from Basra Palace in 2007.

“Signing the Armed Forces Covenant is a powerful statement of support for veterans like myself,” said John. “It recognises the sacrifices we've made and ensures that we and our families are treated with the fairness and respect we deserve."

Matrix IT has a prolific history of supporting military personnel, having recently sponsored £1,000 for the first-team kit for the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment (PWRR), known as the “Tigers”. They were also one of the first to offer support to heroic Hampshire soldier Brian Wood, who raised £172,000 for the national charity Help for Heroes by running 250km across the Sahara Desert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nic Cronin, Chairman of Matrix IT, said: “With over 9,000 veterans living in Portsmouth, it is vital that we show our support to all service members calling this region home. By signing the Armed Forces Covenant, we are not only solidifying our commitment to these individuals but also recognising the vital contributions they continue to make to our community."