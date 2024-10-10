Hampshire construction firm announces partnership with Lighthouse charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To mark World Mental Health Day (10th October 2024), Hampshire based PAH Building & Construction has announced a partnership with the Lighthouse Charity, the only charity that provides emotional, physical and financial wellbeing support to construction workers and their families across the UK and Ireland.

PAH Building & Construction is supporting the Lighthouse Charity’s free and confidential support services, including a 24/7 helpline, live web chat service, text support facility, and self-support app which provides a huge range of wellbeing resources.

The charity also offers a Wellbeing Academy with diverse learning opportunities, including free self-paced eLearning, and Mental Health First Aider training. Through its #MakeItVisible initiative, the charity visits construction sites across the country to engage with workers and provide onsite wellbeing support.

The partnership with Lighthouse Charity is part of PAH Building & Construction’s ongoing commitment to supporting positive mental health in the industry and in creating an inclusive environment across its projects.

PAH Building & Construction was founded in 2010 by Trevor Wilkins and Mark Cuttriss. The business delivers a range of extensive residential retrofit projects, bespoke new build projects and complex insurance remediation works across the UK.

Trevor Wilkins, Director of PAH Building & Construction said: “The Lighthouse Charity does incredible work to remove the stigma around mental health that too often prevents people from sharing how they feel.

We are proud to launch our official partnership to ensure that all our employees have access to free wellbeing support and to help raise awareness of the resources available for anyone that needs them. We are looking forward to working together to drive this initiative forward across all of our projects.”

Sarah Bolton, Chief Executive Officer of Lighthouse Charity, added: “A crucial element of our strategy is to provide a wide range of free and widely available pro-active resources to support the construction industry. We can only deliver these vital services with the support of our partners, so thank you to PAH Building & Construction for helping us to make a real difference.”

To find out more about PAH Building & Construction, visit https://www.pahbuild.co.uk