Hampshire County Council joins Venturefest South as a headline partner to help drive business growth

Venturefest South is proud to announce Hampshire County Council as a new headline partner. This partnership marks a significant step in connecting new, growing and scaling businesses with Hampshire County Council’s programmes and networks such as the Hampshire Growth Hub.

Supporting businesses to start, grown and scale, this fully funded business support service is open to all companies in Hampshire with a team of advisers providing tailored on-to-one business guidance and mentoring, regular webinars, clinics and in person events.

The Hampshire Growth hub is also connected to a wider dynamic business network that can support businesses with making connections and introductions – which echoes the ethos of Venturefest South.

The partnership between Venturefest South and Hampshire County Council will also help to promote collaboration between the region’s innovators and SMEs with larger ‘prime’ companies within the defence, security, and space sectors.

Venturefest South's annual Festival of Innovation at the Utilita Bowl

Hampshire County Council will spearhead a dedicated focus on these critical industries at the forthcoming Festival of Innovation, which takes place at the Utilita Bowl on the 12th November. By leveraging Venturefest South as a dynamic platform to activate and engage with companies involved in the South Central Regional Defence & Security Cluster, the aim is to stimulate innovation, alliance and growth.

Venturefest South and Hamspshire County Council are aiming to work together to strengthen the region’s position as a hub for cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions that support national security and space exploration. This will be done by providing enhanced opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs, and researchers to connect, collaborate, and accelerate innovation in these sectors that are so important to the wider regional economy.

In addition to defence, security and space, the Festival of Innovation will feature a number of other cluster focus areas, including the ‘blue economy’ (marine & maritime), creative industries, gaming, life sciences, bio films and sustainability.

Ed Gould, Chair of the Venturefest South Board said, “We are excited to partner with Hampshire County Council to showcase and support the incredible innovation happening in various sectors across our region but particularly within defence, security, and space. This partnership aligns with our mission to foster collaboration and drive growth through innovation.”

Defence, security & space cluster focus at Venturefest South

Teresa Hogsbjerg from Hampshire County Council said, “Our desire to get involved with Venturefest South highlights our commitment to nurturing a thriving ecosystem that supports economic growth and technological advancement across the whole business community.”

The Venturefest South Festival of Innovation will take place at the Utilita Bowl on 12th November, bringing together innovators, investors, and industry leaders for a day of inspiring talks, workshops, and networking.

Anyone interested in attending as an innovator or an exhibitor should email [email protected] or visit https://venturefestsouth.co.uk/ for more information.