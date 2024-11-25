Hampshire Cricket partners with Geest Line for GSL

Hampshire Cricket has partnered with Fareham-based shipping and logistics company, Geest Line, for the inaugural Global Super League (GSL).

The GSL will take place in Guyana, South America from 26 November-7 December, with Hampshire Hawks being one of five teams from across the world to compete for a US$1 million prize pot.

Geest Line are a local Hampshire company, based in Fareham, and have fostered trade links between the UK and the Caribbean for more than 65 years.

The company reliably carries cargo between Europe and UK to the Caribbean Islands with a weekly service. Geest Line’s market leading UK to Guyana service takes just 11 days, making this partnership a great fit.

Their brand will be present on the Hampshire Hawks’ shirt for the GSL.

The Hawks get their GSL campaign underway on 27 November against Bangladesh’s Rangpur Riders, before further fixtures against Pakistan’s Lahore Qalanders (30 November), Guyana Amazon Warriors (1 December), and Australia’s Victoria (6 December), with a potential final on 7 December.

All of the Hawks’ matches will take place at 11pm GMT, with the exception of their match against Lahore Qalanders which will begin at 2pm GMT.