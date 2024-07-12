Hampshire families to receive more support thanks to grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families facing violence and other challenging behaviours from children receive help and support thanks to Hampshire & Isle of Wight Freemasons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to 30 local families dealing with children showing challenging behaviours such as violence, self-harm and refusing to attend school will receive increased help and support thanks to a grant from Hampshire & the Isle of Wight Freemasons to the Youth Options charity.

The £64,685 grant will support Youth Options’ ‘Families Together’ project over three years, where they offer bespoke, whole-family support, through intensive Non-Violence Resistance (NVR) courses for parents with the addition of one-to-one and small groups for young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through Youth Options’ NVR courses, parents and caregivers will receive the tools needed to help break down these barriers and address the issues that may be leading to these destructive behaviours. Additionally, the programme will focus on all aspects of family life to support changes that improve life for everyone involved.

Your World

Children need positive and stable family relationships to reach their full potential. Unfortunately, sometimes these relationships break down, negatively impacting life choices.

A report by the Violence Reduction Unit in April 2022 found at least 40 per cent of child-to parent violence and abuse incidents are unreported to police. Families have multiple complex needs, and through projects such as ‘Families Together’, they can seek support, meet other families and know they are not alone; working together to lead happier and healthier lives.

The grant from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Freemasons comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, funded by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youth Options Chief Executive, Madeleine Durie said: “We’re very grateful to Hampshire & IOW Freemasons for their generous grant. At Youth Options we pride ourselves on the level of support we offer children and young people across the county.

“Our courses aim to reduce violent behaviour and build positive relationships, offering a non-judgemental environment. Every family, child and young person deserves the opportunity to lead a positive life, and thanks to the Freemasons, more local families will have this chance.”

Visiting the Project team at their Eastleigh centre, Jon Whitaker, the head of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Freemasons, said: “I’m very pleased as local Freemasons that we’ve been able to support this hugely important project.

“Tackling violence within families is a complex and difficult task but can have huge consequences for the young people involved and other family members. It’s no exaggeration to say that the work you do can transform lives.”