Hampshire Fare Launches 2025 Local Produce Guide at Powder Monkey Brewing, Celebrating the Region’s Food & Drink Community

Hampshire Fare has officially launched the 2025 Local Produce Guide, showcasing the rich food and drink culture of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. The free annual guide, featuring over 350 local businesses, highlights the region’s diverse and thriving food, drink and craft scene — from artisan producers and farm shops to breweries, vineyards, and restaurants.

This year’s launch event was held at Powder Monkey Brewing, one of Hampshire Fare’s valued corporate partners, bringing together producers, partners, and supporters for an evening of celebration. It was a true showcase of the strength and vibrancy of the local food and drink community, with members coming together to champion the sector.

The 2025 Local Produce Guide is bigger than ever, with circulation increasing to 20,000 copies. For the first time, 1,800 copies will be bagged with the April issue of Hampshire Life, ensuring it reaches an even wider audience of engaged consumers who appreciate and support local food and drink.

Hampshire Fare’s Commercial Manager, Natasha Dochniak, said:

"Our region is home to an incredible food, drink and craft community, built on passion, quality, and sustainability. The Local Produce Guide is more than just a directory — it’s an invitation to explore, discover, and support local. Whether it’s finding a hidden-gem farm shop, trying award-winning cheeses, or dining at a restaurant championing local ingredients, we want this guide to inspire people to experience the best of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.”

The Local Produce Guide is available free from Hampshire Fare member outlets and can also be viewed and downloaded online at www.hampshirefare.co.uk.

To celebrate the launch, Hampshire Fare has partnered with members Chewton Glen to offer an exciting consumer competition: a two-night stay in one of their luxurious treehouses — a fantastic opportunity to engage even more people with the region’s food and drink scene.

The launch event also celebrated long-standing Hampshire Fare members, recognising those who have been part of the network for over five or ten years. A group photo captured the strength and passion of the region’s food, drink, and craft community, highlighting the dedication of local producers who continue to champion independent businesses.

For those eager to explore the local food, drink and craft landscape, the 2025 Local Produce Guide is the perfect companion — offering inspiration on where to shop, eat, and drink while supporting independent businesses that make the region so special.