Hampshire homebuyers prioritise pets with their purchases

Today is National Love Your Pet Day (20th February) and it seems Hampshire is a county of pet lovers, as 33% of people say they would put off their dream home purchase if it wasn’t suitable for their pet.

In a recent survey commissioned by Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Southampton division, more than one third admitted they would be unlikely to pursue their dream home if it wasn’t suitable for their pet.

The same survey also revealed that 32% of respondents living in Hampshire have made adaptations to their home to make it more suitable for furry family members and spent an average of £210 doing so.

Megan Hamlyn, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division, says the results are not surprising.

Hampshire residents are prioritising their pets when it comes to purchasing their dream homes

"We know that pets are an integral part of the family and our research confirms that homeowners are prioritising their needs as well as their own when choosing a property. We find that our developments offering plenty of green space, walking routes, and animal-friendly features are favoured by customers looking to make life as comfortable as possible for everyone living there – including pets.”

Barratt David Wilson Homes is currently building Forest Walk in Whiteley, Harbour Place in Bedhampton and Pebble Walk on Hayling Island.