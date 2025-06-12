Hampshire housebuilder clocks up 480 hours of volunteering

Barratt David Wilson Homes’ Southampton division - which is currently building new homes across Hampshire in Hayling Island, Bedhampton and Whiteley - has contributed 480 hours of volunteering to local causes over the past year from July 2024 to June 2025, equivalent to 60 full working days.

Staff activities cover everything from litter picking on lunch breaks to supporting events with car park marshalling or painting and decorating.

The teams have also helped with garden tidying and general clear-ups and decluttering to help local organisations look spick and span before running events during school holidays and half terms.

Volunteering is a big part of the housebuilder’s company-wide pledge to make a positive difference in the communities where it builds and operates and Barratt encourages staff to step away from their desks to support charities, local groups and community initiatives that matter most to them.

Megan Hamlyn, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division, said: “As a housebuilder, Barratt aims to improve communities in which we build and we do all we can to help provide financial support and volunteering to those organisations that need it most.

"It’s amazing to see how quickly those hours add up and we have seen first-hand how it really makes a difference to businesses and charities in the area.”