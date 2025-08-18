Hampshire housebuilder helps grow community garden

Premium housebuilder Redrow Southern Counties has donated £500 to St Alban’s Church in West Leigh, Havant, supporting their community garden project. The donation has enabled the purchase of gardening materials including compost, pre-loved large wooden planters, trowels and a hose - helping the local community grow vegetables, fruits and flowers.

The garden was started in 2024 and has become a welcoming space for people to socialise and enjoy nature. It is a vibrant place for West Leigh residents of all ages to learn more about planting and growing their own food and in due course aims to provide access to free, healthy, fresh produce. The new materials donated by Redrow Southern Counties will allow St Alban’s Church to further develop the garden and expand its variety of plants and vegetation.

Redrow Southern Counties’ donation coincides with new research from the housebuilder which reveals that gardening is one of the top ways residents in Hampshire unwind with over a third (37%) saying it's more relaxing than phone scrolling or baking. Additionally, the research shows that gardening offers a range of wellbeing benefits with 42% saying gardening improves their mental health, with added perks such as boosting mood (54%), reducing stress (30%) and fostering a sense of achievement (44%).

Reverand Jenn Camirand at St Alban’s Church, commented: “We’re incredibly grateful to Redrow for supporting our community garden. This space offers a peaceful, inclusive environment for locals to enjoy while also teaching people how to grow their own produce and plants first hand. Redrow’s contribution has truly enhanced what we’re able to achieve here.”

The Community Garden has become a welcoming space for members of the local community to enjoy

Mark Vanson, Sales Director at Redrow Southern Counties, added: “Access to outdoor space is vital and can really improve people’s wellbeing. A garden like this is an exemplar of what makes the Havant community a great place to live. At Redrow, we’re passionate about building thriving communities that enable people to live better, which is why this partnership felt like such a natural fit for us.”

Redrow Southern Counties has a range of energy efficient homes available across Hampshire including their Harbour Views development in Havant. Located on the edge of the beautiful South Downs National Park, the development is well connected for transport and travel with the A3 running from Portsmouth to London via Hampshire and Surrey only around 15 minutes away by car.