Hampshire housebuilder names Home-Start Portsmouth as chosen charity for a second year

Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division has named Home-Start Portsmouth as one of its chosen charities for the second year running.

Providing support from pregnancy through to school, Home-Start Portsmouth works with families and children across the city to deliver parenting courses, play groups, nurturing programmes and more.

The Hampshire housebuilder has partnered with the charity once again as part of its commitment to nurturing the communities it builds within.

Last year, Barratt David Wilson Homes raised £13,500 for the charity across a number of events including Christmas parties for both volunteers and families, school holiday groups, and volunteer training vital for supporting families in the city.

Natasha Solanki, Communications and Fundraising Manager at Home-Start Portsmouth, said: “Barratt David Wilson Homes first got in touch with us to make a generous £200 Christmas donation. We’ve since built a great ongoing relationship with the team and we were delighted to hear our partnership would be continuing for another year.”

“Last year, Barratt David Wilson Homes were kind enough to fund our holiday groups for an entire year – a programme which benefits so many children in the area. There’s a busy schedule of events and projects ahead and I’m sure there will be plenty of ways for them to make a difference with us.”

Megan Hamlyn, Marketing Manager at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton division, said: “Home-Start provides Portsmouth’s families with the support they need to thrive and raise happy and healthy children. We’re really proud to partner with the charity once again and we’re excited to get fundraising efforts underway!”

Barratt David Wilson Homes is building new homes across Hampshire including Harbour Place in Bedhampton and Pebble Walk on Hayling Island.