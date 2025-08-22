Hampshire Housebuilder Team take on Ultra Challenge

Two employees from Foreman Homes will be taking on a gruelling endurance test next month, walking 100 kilometres across East Sussex in just two days to raise funds for Sands, the baby loss charity.

The challenge, set for 6th and 7th September, will see the pair walk 100km from Eastleigh to Arundel and climb more than 2,100 metres of elevation – the equivalent of scaling Big Ben 22 times.

Foreman Homes, which has named Sands its charity of the year for 2025, has already raised over £3,300 through quiz nights and fundraising events. The team are determined to reach their target of £5,000 by the end of the year, having raised more than £11,000 for Abby's Heroes and the Braintrust in 2023 and 2024.

Founded nearly 50 years ago, Sands provides vital support to families affected by pregnancy and baby loss and campaigns to improve maternity safety and bereavement care across the UK.

As one of the region's leading housebuilders, Foreman Homes is proud to champion causes that make a difference locally.

Alongside its charity work, the company is investing in the community through new housing developments and sports team sponsorships, with projects launching soon in Portchester and Whiteley. These schemes form part of Foreman Homes’ wider vision to create neighbourhoods where people can thrive, balancing high quality new homes with thoughtful investment in the local area.

A spokesperson for Foreman Homes said:

"We're so proud of Andy and Matt for taking on this huge challenge. Their dedication and training has been inspiring and the whole team will be cheering them on."

If you'd like to help Foreman Homes reach their goal, you can donate via their JustGiving page here – https://www.justgiving.com/page/foreman-homes-sands