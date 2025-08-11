Hampshire Man Takes On Epic 900km Cycling Challenge

Colin Brown, Sales Office Manager at building materials distributor Encon & Nevill Long Fareham, is cycling 900km around the South West between 11th and 17th August in support of Young Lives vs Cancer.

Young Lives vs Cancer is a charity very close to Colin and his family as they provided them much needed support during the illness of his son Finley. In 2021 Finley, then aged 16 was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma and the initial prognosis from the specialists wasn’t positive.

Thankfully, following eight months of intense treatment, Finley is now in his third year of remission. Representatives from Young Lives vs Cancer provided invaluable support to Colin and his family during Finley’s illness and now Colin wants to give something back.

Colin comments: “As a family we were all so humbled by the support this charity gave us, both emotionally and financially, that it has always been in the back of my mind to repay their generosity. I wanted to raise as much as possible, so I came up with this little challenge!”

Young Lives vs Cancer helps young people and their families handle the daily challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis. This includes emotional, financial, educational and bereavement support.

Along with his friend and colleague Andy Hawkins, Colin will set off from Encon & Nevill Long Fareham, before calling at all of the company’s branches in the South West region. Over the course of a week, the Challenge will take Colin to Long Crendon (Oxford), Witney, Bristol, Cardiff and Plymouth, before finishing back at Fareham. Colin’s wife Ruth will be the support driver during the Challenge.

Colin has already met his £2,500 target thanks to generous support from family, friends, colleagues, Encon and suppliers, and hopes to raise even more for the cause.

For more information or to donate, visit Colin’s fundraising page.