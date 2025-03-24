Hampshire mum and daughter celebrate Mother’s Day with a Dreamboys Twist

For many, Mother’s Day is about flowers, chocolates, and a Sunday roast, but for Hampshire’s Jade Taylor and her mum, Nadine, it’s all about music, dancing, and a little bit of Dreamboys magic.

Jade, who has Down’s Syndrome, is a self-proclaimed Dreamboys superfan, and it’s easy to see why. Having attended two shows in Portsmouth, she has been captivated by the energy, talent, and warmth of the performers—especially her favourite, Ryan.

This year, she’s taking her fandom to the next level, with tickets booked for four different venues across the country so far.

Recalling Jade’s very first Dreamboys experience, Nadine shared: “Our first show was so special. Jade was completely mesmerised—clapping, dancing, and smiling from ear to ear. What made it even better was meeting Ryan before the show when he sold her pink fluffy handcuffs, and then again at the meet and greet afterwards. She was over the moon! The kindness and warmth we felt that night made it an unforgettable experience.”

Jade at a show

For Jade, it’s not just about the dazzling performances—it’s about the way the Dreamboys make her feel. While the incredible routines and high-energy dance numbers bring her joy, it’s the kindness of Dreamboys Ryan, Jayson, and Shane that keeps her coming back for more. Ryan, in particular, holds a special place in Jade’s heart.

Nadine added: “Ryan treats Jade with so much respect and care. Every time he sees her, he makes her feel special—you just can’t put a price on that. Jade loves dancing and music, so seeing the amazing performances and the rest of the boys makes her so happy.”

Jade herself is brimming with excitement for the shows ahead: “I love Dreamboys! Ryan is my favourite, he is so nice to me. I love the dancing, and when they come into the audience—it’s the best!”

With recent health struggles, attending Dreamboys shows has become Jade’s ultimate treat, something that lifts her spirits and gives her something to look forward to. The impact of these experiences goes beyond the show—it’s about confidence, inclusion, and pure happiness.

Jade with some of her favourites at a show

Dreamboy Ryan shared his thoughts on Jade’s incredible enthusiasm: “Jade’s energy is amazing, and we love having her in the audience. Seeing how much joy the shows bring her makes it all worthwhile. We can’t wait to see her again on tour!”

As Mother’s Day approaches, Nadine reflects on what it means to share these special moments with Jade: “For us, this is the best way to celebrate. Watching Jade light up at the shows is everything. I couldn’t ask for a better gift than seeing my daughter so happy.”