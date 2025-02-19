Hampshire Quizmaster in National Pub Awards Final

The finalists in the prestigious pub industry awards, PubAid’s Community Pub Hero Awards, have been announced and a local quizmaster who has spent decades raising money through pub events has been shortlisted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Les Heyhoe was nominated by the management of Kingfisher Caravan Park in Lee-on-the-Solent for the money he has raised for good causes by hosting thousands of quizzes for customers at the park's bar.

The Community Regular Hero Award recognises an individual or group of customers who help a pub to support its community. This includes those who help the pub’s fundraising efforts or community initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Les has been shortlisted for his dedication to fundraising via quizzes, many of which are held in pubs and licensed premises. He has just hosted his 5,000th quiz at the Kingfisher’s bar and it is estimated he has raised millions for good causes via his role as a dedicated quizmaster. He is also known locally for his famous quizzes at pubs in Gosport.

Les Heyhoe Charity Man logo

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony, sponsored by Matthew Clark, at the Houses of Parliament on 4 March and all shortlisted pubs are invited to attend along with industry leaders and MPs.

Des O’Flanagan, co-founder of PubAid, added: “We launched these awards to celebrate the great work that pubs and people do for their community. The awards are in their fifth year and the volume of entries this year was staggering. What clearly came across from reading all the entries is that there are so many people that are doing amazing work nationwide. It was very hard to get to a shortlist so getting to the finals is an amazing accolade for Les.”

PubAid, which organises the awards in association with Matthew Clark and the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group, has refreshed the awards and created more categories to congratulate more community pubs throughout the UK. There are 33 finalists in total across five categories.