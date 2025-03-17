Hampshire residents among savviest savers at home

Hampshire residents are among some of the savviest when it comes to saving money at home, according to a recent survey carried out by Barratt and David Wilson Homes Southampton division.

Almost half (45%) of Hampshire residents said they have already made upgrades to their homes to cut costs and 70% are currently looking for ways to make their home more affordable to run.

People living in Hampshire are also the most knowledgeable when it comes to mortgage products that can save them money. 35% said they had heard of green mortgages – which offer reduced interest rates on properties that have greener features and 11% were certain their home was eligible for a green mortgage.

According to Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton division, which is currently building new homes at Harbour Place in Bedhampton, Pebble Walk on Hayling Island and Forest Walk in Whiteley, it’s clear that energy efficiency and smart budgeting are top priorities.

Tammy Bishop, Sales Director at Barratt Homes’ Southampton Division says market conditions are changing and with a new financial year just around the corner, now is the perfect time to be thinking about budgeting – especially if you are in the market for a new home.

“March is a great time to be revisiting budgets for the next year and making some greener adjustments that could be both kind to the environment and to our pockets as well.

“For anyone looking to move, spring is also the best time to be thinking about a new home. Barratt is committed to helping buyers make smart financial choices and our energy-efficient homes are much greener and more affordable to run.”