Hampshire schoolboy takes on marathon challenge for charity

Last year, Ollie Clarke, 8, from Otterbourne in Hampshire watched his uncle run the London Marathon and told his parents he wanted to do something similar. Fast forward a year and the sporty youngster ran the distance of a marathon (26.2 miles) spread over the month of May and raised £1,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for more than 110,000 adults and children in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle wasting and weakening conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie chose the charity as he wanted to do something in memory of his mum’s cousin Matthew, who lived with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and sadly died in July 2023, aged 29.

Explaining how the idea came about, Ollie’s mum Emma Clarke said: “After seeing his uncle take part in the London Marathon last April, Ollie set his heart on doing it in the future. Then one day he came home from school and said that they’d been talking about fundraising for their chosen charity. This really inspired him, and he said he wanted to do something himself for Muscular Dystrophy UK, for Matthew.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma’s cousin Matthew was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at the age of five and sadly died in July 2023, just before his 30th birthday. Described as ‘kind-natured, caring and determined’, Matthew had an avid interest in history and enjoyed writing and spending time with family and friends. He had a master’s degree and wrote a children’s book, ‘Adventures with Wally the Wheelchair’.

Ollie after completing his marathon challenge

“My cousin Matthew and I were very close growing up and spent a lot of time together,” said Emma. “He was so caring and happy, always keen to know about everyone else, and just wanted to make the most of life. Ollie was only six when Matthew died, but he’d obviously made an impression on him even at such a young age.

“Ollie completed the 26.2-mile challenge by running varying distances across the month of May. He’s a very active boy and was so excited when he saw that he’d raised £1,000 on his fundraising page as he’d originally set himself a target of £200.

“Matthew was an amazing guy and never let his condition hold him back. I think he would be extremely proud of Ollie for doing this, just as we are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connal Kelleher, Community Fundraising Manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “We’re so grateful to Ollie for choosing to support us. Thanks to fundraising like this, we can continue to fund research and provide help and support to those who need it. There’s something special and inspiring about children fundraising and getting behind a cause. We’d like to congratulate Ollie for such an amazing achievement – smashing his fundraising target and helping to make a difference in memory of Matthew.”

Matthew Roberts (Emma's cousin)

For more information about fundraising your way for Muscular Dystrophy UK, visit www.musculardystrophyuk.org/fundraise-your-way

Find out more about Muscular Dystrophy UK at www.musculardystrophyuk.org