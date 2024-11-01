Hampshire Teaching School Hub becomes a member of Chartered College of Teaching

The HISP Teaching School Hub in Southampton has achieved Institutional Member status with a highly respected professional teaching body.

The Hub, which supports the development of teachers, has become an Institutional Member of the Chartered College of Teaching, recognising its work to empower localteaching workforces with professional development and qualifications.

As part of the hub’s membership, it will benefit from access to a network of like-minded professionals, cutting-edge research and innovative teaching practices to strengthen the hub’s offering.

The College aims to champion high standards in education and provide teachers with a voice in shaping the future of the profession.

Deputy Director of HISP Teaching School Hub David Higginbottom said the hub’s partnership with the College is an investment in teaching workforces across theregion.

He added: “The College works hard to elevate the status and expertise of educators across the UK. I am immensely proud of our membership - it will significantly enhance the professional development opportunities we deliver to local teachers andthe HISP TSH team.

“We always encourage pupils to never stop learning, and the same is true for teachers at any stage of their career. Our offering is driven by the latest research and best practice, fostering a culture of continuous improvement where we always stay ahead of the curve.”

The HISP Teaching School Hub is part of HISP Multi-Academy Trust and offers high-quality education, resources and support for teachers.