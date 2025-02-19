Hampshire travel firm receives Feefo Awards for service
This latest achievement reaffirms The Gambia Experience and Corsican Places’ dedication to creating seamless, well-crafted holiday experiences tailored to their customers’ needs. With expert local knowledge, handpicked accommodation and high-quality service, both brands continue to be firm favourites among discerning travellers.
Sarah Taylor, Customer Relations Manager at Serenity Holidays, said: “We are thrilled to once again receive Feefo’s Platinum Trusted Service Award. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams in delivering fantastic service and superior holiday experiences.”
For more information on holidays visit: www.gambia.co.uk, www.corsica.co.uk