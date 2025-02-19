Hampshire travel firm receives Feefo Awards for service

The Gambia Experience and Corsican Places, two specialist travel brands from Serenity Holidays, based in Whiteley, have each been awarded Feefo’s Platinum Trusted Service Award. This prestigious accolade recognises companies that consistently achieve high ratings on the independent review platform, highlighting their commitment to exceptional service and the trust and appreciation of their customers.

This latest achievement reaffirms The Gambia Experience and Corsican Places’ dedication to creating seamless, well-crafted holiday experiences tailored to their customers’ needs. With expert local knowledge, handpicked accommodation and high-quality service, both brands continue to be firm favourites among discerning travellers.

Sarah Taylor, Customer Relations Manager at Serenity Holidays, said: “We are thrilled to once again receive Feefo’s Platinum Trusted Service Award. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams in delivering fantastic service and superior holiday experiences.”

For more information on holidays visit: www.gambia.co.uk, www.corsica.co.uk