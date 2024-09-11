Hampshire vets warn against giving bones to dogs after Labrador's tongue amputated

Vets are warning about the dangers of giving bones to pets after they had to amputate a Labrador’s tongue following a freak accident.

Eight-year-old Summer was bought an air-dried lamb bone from a pet shop as a birthday treat.

However, less than 24 hours later she was rushed to Linnaeus-owned Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists in Winchester with a tongue that was swollen and dripping with blood.

Owner Victoria Dodson, who lives between Winchester and Andover, said: “We gave Summer a lamb bone which I had bought from a pet store as it was her birthday.

Summer had to have her tongue removed after a freak accident.

“She went off to chew it for most of the afternoon. It was the first time I had ever given her a bone and kept an eye on her while she was eating it.

“During the evening, she started sounding as though she was going to be sick. The following morning, we came down to her tongue swollen and protruding, with blood dripping from her mouth.”

Vets found string from the bone had caused a torniquet around her tongue and cut off the blood circulation.

To try to save Summer’s tongue, vets applied leeches to the area in a bid to improve the blood flow, but they were ultimately forced to amputate.

Hilario Gonzalez Montano, surgical resident at Anderson Moores who dealt with Summer’s case, said: “We used leeches, which keep blood flowing in the damaged area, but after a few days it became clear the tongue would need to be removed.

“We had to remove about 60 per cent of her tongue but now Summer is back fighting fit and feeling better after her freak accident.

“There are lots of injuries which can be caused by bones, although this is definitely one of the more unusual, but we recommend not to give them to your dog just in case.”

Owner Victoria said she has had to make some changes to her dog’s lifestyle, but Summer is now back to her old self.

Victoria added: “Summer does have to eat and drink differently and now throws food back into her mouth, so we give her a mix of biscuits and wet food to make it easier to eat. We also wipe her mouth and front legs as she can’t lick herself clean anymore.

“During hot weather we have been extra cautious, as she is more prone to heat stroke as she can’t pant.

“If you looked at her you wouldn’t know she only had 40 per cent of her tongue left. She is cheerful within herself and is able to lead a full life. Anderson Moores have been so thorough with her care and checking up on her.”

