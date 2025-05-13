Hampshire's Liam Dawson earns England recall for IT20 series against West Indies
Dawson, 35, recently signed a three-year multi-year contract extension with Hampshire and has enjoyed stellar seasons the last two years, particularly in the County Championship.
He last featured for England in an ODI series against Australia in November 2022, and has won 20 international caps to date, with 11 coming in IT20s.
The Hampshire stalwart made his international debut against Sri Lanka on his home ground back in 2016 and has been part of the squads that won the Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2019 and T20 World Cup in 2022.
England, led by captain Harry Brook, will contest three Metro Bank One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Vitality IT20s.
The ODI series gets underway with the opening match on Thursday 29 May at Edgbaston.
Metro Bank ODIs
1st ODI: England v West Indies, Thursday 29 May 2025, Edgbaston, Birmingham
2nd ODI: England v West Indies, Sunday 1 June 2025, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
3rd ODI: England v West Indies, Tuesday 3 June 2025, Kia Oval, London
Vitality IT20s
1st IT20: England v West Indies, Friday 6th June 2025, Banks Home Riverside, Durham
2nd IT20: England v West Indies, Sunday 8th June 2025, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
3rd IT20: England v West Indies, Tuesday 10th June, Utilita Bowl, Southampton
ODI Squad
Harry Brook (Yorkshire) – Captain, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Tom Banton (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Tom Hartley (Lancashire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey)
IT20 Squad
Harry Brook (Yorkshire) – Captain, Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Luke Wood (Lancashire)