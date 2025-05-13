Hampshire's Liam Dawson earns England recall for IT20 series against West Indies

Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson has earned an England recall to their IT20 squad to take on West Indies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawson, 35, recently signed a three-year multi-year contract extension with Hampshire and has enjoyed stellar seasons the last two years, particularly in the County Championship.

He last featured for England in an ODI series against Australia in November 2022, and has won 20 international caps to date, with 11 coming in IT20s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hampshire stalwart made his international debut against Sri Lanka on his home ground back in 2016 and has been part of the squads that won the Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2019 and T20 World Cup in 2022.

Liam Dawson

England, led by captain Harry Brook, will contest three Metro Bank One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Vitality IT20s.

The ODI series gets underway with the opening match on Thursday 29 May at Edgbaston.

Metro Bank ODIs

1st ODI: England v West Indies, Thursday 29 May 2025, Edgbaston, Birmingham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Dawson

2nd ODI: England v West Indies, Sunday 1 June 2025, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd ODI: England v West Indies, Tuesday 3 June 2025, Kia Oval, London

Vitality IT20s

1st IT20: England v West Indies, Friday 6th June 2025, Banks Home Riverside, Durham

2nd IT20: England v West Indies, Sunday 8th June 2025, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3rd IT20: England v West Indies, Tuesday 10th June, Utilita Bowl, Southampton

ODI Squad

Harry Brook (Yorkshire) – Captain, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Tom Banton (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Tom Hartley (Lancashire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey)

IT20 Squad

Harry Brook (Yorkshire) – Captain, Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Luke Wood (Lancashire)