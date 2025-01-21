Havant couple lose 14 stone with Andi's Slimming World group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ben and Lisa Trinder have lost an incredible 14 stone between them and feel better than ever. Weight loss, confidence and health are just a few of the benefits of joining Andi’s Slimming World group in Havant back in March 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They both felt so fed up with the weight that they had gained over time. Lisa felt she had completely lost her way.

Previously having lost weight with Slimming World and getting to target, life got in the way when a very close friend passed away. It hit hard and Lisa found her coping mechanism in food which saw her put all her weight back on and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben was starting to feel more concerned and frustrated about the weight he was putting on with his clothes feeling tighter.

Lisa’s confidence has grown so much having lost 6 stone 6 pounds with Slimming World

There is a history of health problems in Ben's family that stem from being overweight which gave Ben the nudge he needed. Their ultimate goal was to do it for their girls Emily and Rosie. Both were spending more time in their room. Lisa wanted more family fun which they had lost with how tired and unmotivated they felt.

Losing weight with a partner, friend or family member can really spur you on.

Ben says: "Going through the journey with Lisa makes this so much easier than if I was doing it alone! We motivate each other and keep each other on plan and on track. When one of us has a lapse in willpower, the other can step in to motivate. Plus a little competition doesn't hurt."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa agrees: "Ben is my biggest supporter! Doing this together, staying motivated and positive is really how we've succeeded. We love trying new recipes, going for walks and now even planning holidays."

Ben feeling amazing having lost 7 stone between 10 pounds

"You can really see how much they support each other in group and if a recipe gets mentioned I’ve seen Ben saying ‘I’ll make that this week’ it really is so lovely to see," Andi says.

Losing weight can bring so many health benefits as well as on and off scale victories.

Lisa says: "I feel healthier and happier which has quite honestly changed my life! I can be on my feet all day now without getting swollen ankles, I can walk without feeling tired and out of breath and I'm sleeping without getting a back ache."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben says: "I am nowhere near as tired as I used to be, my energy levels are up, most of my aches and pains have disappeared and my moods are so much better. I have also had a massive boost in my self confidence!"

Ben and Lisa before joining Slimming World and now. With 14 stone 2 pounds lost between them.

Seeing the scales go down is a great feeling but at Slimming World we love to celebrate Non scale victories.

Ben has two. "The first was slimming down enough to get back into my old motorcycle clothing, getting a new motorbike and riding again for the first time in years. The second was buying Small and Medium sized tops after being a XXXL and dropping to a 32 inch waist from a 44 inch waist. And I know Lisa’s non scale victory will hit home with so many others."

Lisa says: "My confidence! At a size 24 I was embarrassed and ashamed. I'd crop every photograph so it was just my face and I'd panic about what I'd wear if I had to go into the office for meetings. I'd even find excuses to get out of going to parties and gatherings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love buying myself new clothes now and wearing dresses and make up. I'm holding my head high, pushing myself to take on new challenges and I'm even hosting meetings and standing up in front of large groups of people at work. I feel amazing!"

With so many people out there that don’t know about Slimming World or what actually happens at group here is what Lisa said

"Our consultant is amazing! From the moment I first sat in the new members talk, I felt comfortable and supported. Andi is always open and honest about her own journey which makes her so relatable and reassures us that she understands exactly how we feel!

"We both love staying to group! It's such a happy and open environment, always fun, always inspiring and we love sharing experiences and celebrating everyone's achievements, we've genuinely made friends for life!"

I asked Ben what he likes about coming to group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything! The support, the accountability, the advice that is available from group and the consultant (Andi). The social aspect is great! Being surrounded by like-minded people with no judgement. Everyone there just wants everyone else to succeed and it's amazing!"

Andi runs her Slimming World groups on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Andi says: "Whether you come along or with a friend or family member you will always be made to feel welcome. Joining one of my groups is like joining a family. No judgement, no shame just so much love and support to help you on your weight loss journey."

Check out the website to find your closest group.