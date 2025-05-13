Havant fat-fighting footballers shortlisted for two National Awards

Two men from Havant who play a central role in a local FA-accredited football-based healthy lifestyle programme for men have been shortlisted in two categories at the upcoming MAN v FAT Awards.

Anthony Bowbanks, who has lost almost 30% of his body weight on the programme, joined as a player after drinking and eating too much during the Covid lockdown caused his mental health to decline. He has been shortlisted in the Assistant Coach of the Year category and also for the Community Hero award jointly with his clubmate Steve Emery.

“I started coaching back in October,” explains Anthony, a full-time carer. “We have now set up a second team which allows over 60 guys to play 11-a-side football at Havant, helping them with their mental health as well as their weight loss.”

And it is for their charity work through the MAN v FAT club that Steve and Anthony are being recognised in the Community Hero category:

“MAN v FAT provides us with a great opportunity to also give something back to a local charity or cause,” says Steve.

“Anthony’s partner knew someone who volunteers for the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association, and it all started from there. Since we've partnered up with them, we've raised around £16,000 for them through various fundraising events. We hosted a football tournament and some of the guys, including Anthony and I, even took part in the Great South Run.

I think in life, when you have the opportunity to help others then it shouldn't even be a question. Having spent time with some of the families and hearing how the fundraising has helped just makes us determined to raise even more.”

And it is the community feeling at MAN v FAT that Anthony likes most:

The club's fundraising efforts for the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association has been recognised in the Community Hero category.

“The thing I have enjoyed the most about MAN v FAT are the friendships I have made,” he says. “We are like one big family, and I know if I ever have a problem, I can message or call anyone from the team, and we can meet for a chat. In fact, once you've messaged one person, at least another five will turn up to support you.”

The winner of the ‘Assistant Coach of the Year’and ‘Community Hero’awards – together with awards in a range of other categories - will be announced at a special awards ceremony at the Riverside East venue in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on May 24th.

And Steve says, being recognised with a shortlisting for the award was unexpected:

“We are honoured and a little embarrassed to be honest,” he says. “We don't do the fundraising and the involvement with the charity for recognition. I know that the award nomination is for Anthony and myself, but we wouldn't have achieved anything if it hadn’t been for the rest of the lads. So, for me, the nomination is for the whole group.”

MAN v FAT is a weight loss initiative that aims to help overweight and obese men with a BMI of over 27.5 lose unwanted weight through weekly football and lifestyle coaching sessions.

At sessions, players are weighed, this is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side football, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on their weight loss. A team’s total weight loss and match scores then contribute to its position within a club’s overall league table.

8,500 men currently take part at more than 150 MAN v FAT Football clubs across the UK. The programme was created to differ from traditional weight loss classes and combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

Aimed at men with a BMI of higher than 27.5, the total amount of weight lost by MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at more than 800,000 pounds.

In addition to football sessions, MAN v FAT players also receive off-the-pitch support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

Players also get free access to a bespoke mental health platform through MAN v FAT partners JAAQ.

The Havant club meets on Monday evenings at the Draper Tools Community Stadium, Bartons Triangle, on Martin Road.

2025 will see MAN v FAT expand its offering with the launch of 15 new rugby-based weight loss clubs across the UK. The rugby clubs will follow MAN v FAT’s key principles, offering overweight and obese men the opportunity to lose weight at a sustainable pace, through weekly rugby, health and wellbeing sessions.

Find out more at: https://manvfatrugby.com/

To find out more about MAN v FAT Football and to locate your closest club, visit www.manvfat.com/football