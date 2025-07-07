Havant home care agency is one of the Top 20 home care providers in South East England

Right at Home Havant in Hampshire has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in South East England.

There are 2,074 home care providers in South East England and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in South East England received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

By 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population, according to the ONS’s population projections.

This is why homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards are crucial. They help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said:

“Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Right at Home Havant in Hampshire has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in South East England!”

Duncan Cameron, Owner of Right at Home Havant said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to achieve this amazing award. It has been 5 years since RAH Havant has been included in this prodigious group of care providers.

It is a testament to the wonderful care that the team deliver every day and to the managers who make every effort to ensure that they get full recognition. We are obviously very grateful for the lovely reviews that our clients share with us and enjoy making a difference to their wellbeing everyday.”

To see Visiting Right at Home Havant’s reviews, go to Right at Home Havant, 17 The Oakwood Centre, Downley Road, Havant, Hampshire PO9 2NP | 83 Reviews

Please follow this link for the full list of winners.