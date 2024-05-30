Havant Labour supporters told to campaign in Basingstoke instead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour's small band of supporters in the Havant Constituency are being urged by the party to campaign in Basingstoke instead.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Volunteers are being diverted 50 miles away to the other end of the county because Labour says Basingstoke is a “priority” and more important than Havant.

People logging on to a Labour website, entering a Havant postcode and offering to volunteer are met with this message:

Havant MP candidate Alan Mak (centre) with supporters

'Here's how to help. We've identified battleground areas that are crucial to secure a Labour victory. Our top choice for you is Basingstoke."

Local Conservative MP candidate Alan Mak said this showed Labour had given up on Havant and is instead targeting resources on other seats it believes it can win.

The Havant Constituency had already been declared as a 'non-priority' by Labour before the election was announced - it appeared on a leaked list from Labour Party HQ along with other seats in the region including Fareham and Waterlooville and Gosport.

Mr Mak said: "Sending Labour members from Havant to campaign 50 miles away in Basingstoke shows Labour have already admitted defeat here.