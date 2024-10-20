Havant marks International Repair Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Havant Repair Cafe marked International Repair Day, with a special celebration at the Meridian Centre, Havant. The highlight was the cutting of the birthday cake by the Mayor of Havant, Cllr Peter Wade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the world on October 19th people were celebrating the anniversary of the Repair cafe movement and Havant Repair Cafe was not going to be left out. For one day the cente of the Meridian Centre was taken over by stalls offering free repairs to electrical items, bikes, radios and DVD players, clothing, furniture, toys and a special place for sharpening gardening tools and kitchen knives.

Many local residents were surprised to learn what was available to them every month of the year, which would help them to reduce wastage, cut carbon emissions and save money, just by getting things repaired rather than throwing them away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repair Cafe volunteer Tim Taylor said "There has been a fantastic response today with so many people who were unaware of what we offer but excited at the prospect of doing their bit to help the environment and save themselves money in the process. I am sure we will have a great many converts in future weeks."

The Repair Cafe is open on the first Saturday of every month between 10 and 12.30 at the Pallant Centre in Havant.