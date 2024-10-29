Havant MP Alan Mak appears on BBC Politics South to discuss Budget and Winter Fuel Payment

Havant MP Alan Mak has appeared on BBC Politics South to discuss the Budget and the Labour Government's removal of the Winter Fuel Payment from pensioners.

He was a guest of BBC South political editor Peter Henley on the weekly TV programme, which features news, interviews and debate from the region.

Mr Mak said: "What we've seen from the first 100 days of a Labour government is a total disaster, from the freebie scandal to removing the winter fuel allowance from 20,000 pensioners in my constituency and 10 million across the country.

"It's been a really poor start from Labour and this Budget is going to heap more pain on people. If you work, if you save, if you drive a car, if you're a pensioner."

The Shadow Treasury Minister added: "During the election campaign Labour promised not to raise taxes. They were very keen to emphasise that, but the reality is that this week people will see taxes rise."

Mr Mak attacked a widely-rumoured rise in fuel duty.

He said: "I think the Labour Chancellor's plans to unfreeze fuel duty would be catastrophic for our region and for the country. It would punish motorists.

"The Conservatives froze fuel duty. We recognise that people rely on their cars and it would be very damaging to the economy and to individuals and communities if she unfreezes it.

"With cost of living pressures still around, we want to make sure that people can afford to use their cars and vans."

To watch BBC Politics South, go to: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0024j64/politics-south-27102024