Havant MP Alan Mak appointed to Opposition Front Bench as Shadow Treasury Minister

By Simon Toft
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This release has been submitted by the Havant Conservative Association.

Havant MP Alan Mak has been appointed to the Opposition Front Bench as Shadow Treasury Minister by Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak.

Before the General Election, Mr Mak served as a Government Minister in several Government Departments including the Department for Business and Trade, the Cabinet Office, the Treasury and the Government Whips’ Office, as well as in the Ministerial teams at the Ministry of Defence and the Department for Work and Pensions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will bring that Ministerial experience, including speaking at the Despatch Box, to the Front Bench for the Conservative Party in Opposition.

Havant MP Alan Mak has been appointed to the Opposition Front Bench as Shadow Treasury MinisterHavant MP Alan Mak has been appointed to the Opposition Front Bench as Shadow Treasury Minister
Havant MP Alan Mak has been appointed to the Opposition Front Bench as Shadow Treasury Minister

Mr Mak said: "I’m honoured to be appointed as Shadow Treasury Minister and I will be involved in scrutinising the policies and actions of the Labour Government, holding it to account and offering alternative policies using my experience of the Front Bench when the Conservatives were in Government.

"However, my constituency-focused work and role continues to be my priority and will not change. I'll still be active in our community, helping residents and organising popular community events such as my Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair."

Related topics:Alan MakHavantLabourConservative Party

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice