Havant MP Alan Mak appointed to Opposition Front Bench as Shadow Treasury Minister

This release has been submitted by the Havant Conservative Association.

Havant MP Alan Mak has been appointed to the Opposition Front Bench as Shadow Treasury Minister by Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak.

Before the General Election, Mr Mak served as a Government Minister in several Government Departments including the Department for Business and Trade, the Cabinet Office, the Treasury and the Government Whips’ Office, as well as in the Ministerial teams at the Ministry of Defence and the Department for Work and Pensions.

He will bring that Ministerial experience, including speaking at the Despatch Box, to the Front Bench for the Conservative Party in Opposition.

Mr Mak said: "I’m honoured to be appointed as Shadow Treasury Minister and I will be involved in scrutinising the policies and actions of the Labour Government, holding it to account and offering alternative policies using my experience of the Front Bench when the Conservatives were in Government.

"However, my constituency-focused work and role continues to be my priority and will not change. I'll still be active in our community, helping residents and organising popular community events such as my Jobs & Apprenticeships Fair."