Havant MP Alan Mak attends London Tech Week to support British tech industry

By Alan Mak
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025, 10:06 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 10:12 BST
Havant MP Alan Mak has attended London Tech Week to show his support for the British tech industry, including tech and engineering companies from the south coast.

The event is designed to bring together innovators creating the technologies of the future, investors who fund them and enterprise tech leaders who adopt them.

For more than a decade it has been a vital meeting place for those in the tech sector and this year saw more than 90 countries represented.

Mr Mak, who is Shadow Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, said: "London Tech Week is a great way for some of the brightest tech start-ups from our region and across the country to connect with potential investors who can help them be part of the next wave of innovation.

Alan Mak MP talks to an exhibitor at London Tech Week
Alan Mak MP talks to an exhibitor at London Tech Week

"It also allows companies of all sizes to see where tech, from AI to fintech, can take them in the future."

He added: "It's been fantastic to meet the great minds behind the next generation of start-ups, scale-ups and spin outs.

"The last Conservative Government left the UK a global tech powerhouse. We had the third-largest AI ecosystem in the world and more unicorns than France and Germany combined. And we're a world leader in AI safety standards.

"I hope the Labour Government builds on that work and continues to invest in our start-ups and entrepreneurs, because the future of our country depends on their success."

