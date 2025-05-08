Havant MP Alan Mak attends special VE Day 80th anniversary event organised by Leigh Park butchers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Havant MP Alan Mak has attended a special VE Day 80th anniversary event organised by Greywell Old School Butchers in Leigh Park.

He visited Greywell Precinct to show his support for owner Gary Wright, an ex-soldier in the Royal Hampshire Regiment who laid on a hog roast and burgers and ice cream for children to help local people mark the important May 8 anniversary.

A gazebo was erected outside the shop, with tables covered in Union Jack cloths. The shop was also bedecked with VE Day 80 banners.

Gary, who was helped by fellow veteran Fred Burgess and his wife Ellen, said: "It's a big day. Me and Fred are both ex-service and we wanted to mark the occasion.

Alan Mak MP with veteran Gary Wright, owner of Greywell Old School Butchers in Leigh Park

"Today we're remembering the bravery that defined a generation of soldiers and civilians - men and women standing united against tyranny."

Mr Mak said: "I was delighted to support Gary, Fred and Ellen on the 80th anniversary of VE Day. I know they were up early and put in a lot of work to lay on the hog roast for local residents.

"I will always support small independent businesses such as Greywell Old School Butchers and wanted to thank them personally for all they do for the community."