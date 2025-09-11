Havant MP Alan Mak calls for greater awareness of sepsis ahead of World Sepsis Day 2025

Havant MP Alan Mak has called for greater awareness of sepsis ahead of World Sepsis Day 2025 on Saturday 13 September.

He joined fellow MPs and peers at a special event in Parliament where The UK Sepsis Trust (UKST) gave a briefing on the early symptoms of this deadly condition.

Attendees included ex-football manager Harry Redknapp, who is a UKST ambassador following his wife's experience of sepsis in 2018.

Sepsis is life-threatening and claims 11 million lives globally every year, including 48,000 in the UK. It’s triggered by the immune system’s over-reaction to an infection – which can be viral, bacterial or fungal.

Alan Mak MP (second left) and Harry Redknapp (second right) at the UK Sepsis Trust briefing in Parliament

Common causes of sepsis include chest infections and UTIs – but any type of infection could lead to sepsis, such as a simple bite or sting.

Sepsis has no specific diagnostic test, and the signs and symptoms can vary hugely. As a result, sepsis can be challenging to diagnose.

It’s therefore critical that all acutely unwell patients are treated promptly and appropriately regardless of cause, which is why awareness of the early signs is so important.

To mark Sepsis Awareness Month in September, UKST is working with sports clubs and communities across the UK to raise awareness of this life-threatening condition.

Mr Mak said: "I was very pleased to show my support for The UK Sepsis Trust’s work and the need to spread awareness of the early signs of sepsis among my constituents as we approach World Sepsis Day on 13 September.

"Sepsis is more common than heart attack and claims more lives than stroke. It needs to be taken just as seriously as cancer.

"If you’re concerned about someone, even if you’re unsure that it's sepsis, it's always best to seek medical advice."

When caught quickly, sepsis is often treatable. Call 111 or contact your GP if you are worried about an infection. If you think you or someone you look after has symptoms of sepsis, call 999 or go to A&E.