Havant MP Alan Mak calls on residents to support his campaign for national public inquiry into rape and grooming gangs scandal

Havant MP Alan Mak has pledged to continue campaigning for a national public inquiry into the rape and grooming gangs scandal.

He voted in Parliament in favour of a Conservative Party amendment to the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill calling for a national inquiry, but this was defeated in the House of Commons by Labour MPs.

Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch's amendment had called for the Labour Government to 'develop new legislative proposals for children's wellbeing, including establishing a national statutory inquiry into historical child sexual exploitation focused on grooming gangs'.

Mr Mak has vowed to carry on campaigning for an inquiry because he said it was vital to get to the truth and obtain justice for the victims.

He said: "We need a full national public inquiry into the rape, torture and abuse of young girls carried out by grooming gangs.

"We must not allow race, religion, culture or political correctness to stand in the way of the victims finally getting justice.

"The previous Conservative Government set up the Grooming Gangs Task Force, where specialist officers assisted police forces with child sexual exploitation and grooming investigations.

"This led to more than 500 arrests, but more needs to be done now that we know more about this issue."

Mr Mak added: "A full national public inquiry into this scandal, with the power to compel witnesses to appear and give evidence under oath, would finally get to the truth.

"Labour MPs voted in Parliament to stop such an inquiry, but I believe it's time to end the culture of cover-ups and do the right thing for all the victims.

"If you agree with me that there should be a full national public inquiry, please sign the petition at demandaninquirynow.com"