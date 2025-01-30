Havant MP Alan Mak condemns Labour Government for failing to ensure water firm fines are used to tackle sewage pollution

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Havant MP Alan Mak has condemned the Labour Government for failing to ensure water company fines are used to tackle sewage pollution.

He voted for the Conservatives' Opposition amendment to the Water (Special Measures) Bill, which would have enshrined the Water Restoration Fund in law. But Labour MPs voted against it.

The Fund, introduced last year by the previous Conservative Government, ringfenced fines levied on polluting water companies to ensure the money went towards repairing any damage done to the environment.

Mr Mak also signed a letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves calling on her to ensure the Fund continued to be used for the purpose for which it was originally intended.

The Fund has £11m to go towards local projects, but this figure was expected to increase greatly as the industry regulator Ofwat gets tough with persistent polluters.

But Labour MPs voted against putting the Fund on a legislative footing, despite widespread support for such a measure.

There are now concerns that any water company fines will be swallowed up by the Treasury rather than paying for sewage clean-ups.

Mr Mak said: "Voting to get the Water Restoration Fund legally ringfenced was part of my longstanding work to get sewage discharges into Langstone and Chichester Harbours reduced and make our waters cleaner.

"I strongly believe that fines paid by water firms that pollute our water should be used to rectify the harm they have caused to our environment. That was why the Water Restoration Fund was created.

"But Labour MPs voting against the Opposition amendment means all that money could now end up being siphoned off into the Treasury's coffers instead."