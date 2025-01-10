Havant MP Alan Mak condemns Labour Government's 50% increase in local bus fares

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Havant MP Alan Mak has condemned the Labour Government's 50% increase in local bus fares.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Single tickets were capped at £2 until the end of 2024 by the previous Conservative Government in a bid to get more people using public transport and keep services running.

In 2023 Mr Mak campaigned for the £2 fare cap to be extended until the end of 2024 to help local residents get out and about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now the Labour Government has raised the cap on most single bus journeys in England to £3 until the end of this year.

Alan Mak MP with Stagecoach South managing director Marc Reddy in 2023, when the £2 bus fare cap was extended until the end of 2024

Mr Mak has criticised the decision, saying it will have a serious impact on many passengers for whom buses are a lifeline.

He said: "The £2 cap introduced by the previous Conservative Government was popular with passengers. It was a successful initiative that helped people, particularly those on lower incomes who rely on buses to get around.

"But Labour raising the cap by 50 per cent is a significant increase that threatens to undo all that good work encouraging people to use public transport and helping to ensure services are not lost."