Havant MP Alan Mak condemns Labour Government's 50% increase in local bus fares
Single tickets were capped at £2 until the end of 2024 by the previous Conservative Government in a bid to get more people using public transport and keep services running.
In 2023 Mr Mak campaigned for the £2 fare cap to be extended until the end of 2024 to help local residents get out and about.
But now the Labour Government has raised the cap on most single bus journeys in England to £3 until the end of this year.
Mr Mak has criticised the decision, saying it will have a serious impact on many passengers for whom buses are a lifeline.
He said: "The £2 cap introduced by the previous Conservative Government was popular with passengers. It was a successful initiative that helped people, particularly those on lower incomes who rely on buses to get around.
"But Labour raising the cap by 50 per cent is a significant increase that threatens to undo all that good work encouraging people to use public transport and helping to ensure services are not lost."