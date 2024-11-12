Havant MP Alan Mak condemns Labour Government's cut to funding for school cadet schemes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Havant MP Alan Mak has condemned the Labour Government's cut to funding for cadet schemes in schools.

In 2012, the then Conservative Government launched the Cadet Expansion Programme to give pupils the opportunity to build important skills such as resilience, self-discipline, teamwork and leadership skills.

They rolled out more than 500 cadet units in schools and last year allocated School Staff Instructor (SSI) grants to 226 schools and academies to help instructors spend more time on cadet duties.

But now the Labour Government has chosen to cut the additional SSI funding grant, meaning schools will no longer be able to employ SSIs.

Alan Mak MP with a local Army cadet on Hayling Island

Cutting this programme will only save the Treasury £862,144, whilst depriving many children of learning the skills they need for a brighter future. Mr Mak said: "This news is particularly disappointing as we've just had Remembrance Sunday, when cadets were out on parade across the country. "It also comes after Labour’s decision to impose an education tax that will impact the education of every child in the independent and state sector, making clear that this government does not have the interests of school children at heart. "Labour promised to ‘break down barriers to opportunity’ for young people, but are doing the exact opposite by removing the opportunity for young people to learn lifelong skills."

He added: "I have visited cadets in the Havant Constituency and know the critical role that cadet units in schools play by teaching our young people the skills they need to navigate day-to-day life as a student and in setting them up for the future. "The Labour Government’s decision to cut the additional funding for School Staff Instructors will lead to a decline in cadet numbers across the country, showing that Labour are not serious about setting our young people up for success. The Conservatives will hold them to account."