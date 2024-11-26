Havant MP Alan Mak congratulates local schools and community groups for UK Parliament Week engagement

Havant MP Alan Mak has congratulated local schools and community organisations in the Havant Constituency for getting involved in UK Parliament Week.

This annual event seeks to inform and educate people about the work and role of the UK Parliament and this year ran from November 18-24.

More than 15,000 school and organisations signed up, with each receiving a UKPW kit, which included a booklet, bunting, a ballot box and more to help them run activities.

Schools taking part included Purbrook Park, Purbrook Junior, St James' Primary in Emsworth and The Hayling College, while organisations included 2nd Leigh Park Girls' Brigade.

Mr Mak said: "UK Parliament Week is an excellent initiative and it was great to see young people from the Havant Constituency getting involved. I hope you all enjoyed finding out more about how Parliament works."

He added: "I think it's really important that people are engaged in the political process and learn more about what Parliament is and what it does.

"That's why I'm organising tours of Parliament, where residents from the Havant Constituency can find out all about the Palace of Westminster's long history and visit the House of Lords and House of Commons before joining me for a Q&A session."

Coaches leave Havant around 8am and return around 5.30pm. If you'd like to join one of the tours, please register your interest by going to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfssludH0MaHBC8XGAsASh98w5J42tzNVaIX5hb70r22IKoHw/viewform