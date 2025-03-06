Havant MP Alan Mak goes on patrol in Purbrook to see success of Local Bobby Scheme

Havant MP Alan Mak has been on patrol in Purbrook to see the success of the Local Bobby Scheme which he supported.

He met up with PC James Clatworthy, the Designated Neighbourhood Officer for Purbrook and Stakes, and found out what difference the initiative has made since it was introduced at the beginning of 2024.

The Local Bobby Scheme ensures the public have access to a named and easily contactable police officer who is also a visible presence in the community.

The Scheme supports Mr Mak’s objective of ensuring the police deliver local policing and reflects Hampshire Police’s transformation into a geographical service to connect the public to the police.

A total of 99 officers are part of the Local Bobby Scheme, with each one assigned to a different neighbourhood.

PC Clatworthy said: "It has gone very well so far and we've got some very good results. Of our 10 big shoplifters in this area, eight are now in prison.

"As DNOs (Local Bobbies) we have time to be in the community and ask people what the issues are. Shoplifting is the biggest one, but we also have youth-related crime.

"One problem is high-powered electric scooters used by drugs networks, but we need more powers to tackle them."

Mr Mak said: "I want our police to be visible and active in the community, so I called on Hampshire Police to implement the Local Bobby Scheme.

"It’s clearly having an impact in Purbrook and Stakes by bringing the police closer to the communities they serve.

"I urge residents to get to know PC Clatworthy and to not hesitate to get in touch with him if they have any concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour in the area."

To find out who your Local Bobby is and how to contact them by phone or email, go to https://hampshirealert.co.uk/Content/AllLocalAreas and type in your postcode.