Havant MP Alan Mak helps to open Leigh Park Christmas Grotto

By Alan Mak
Contributor
Published 5th Dec 2024, 12:51 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 15:48 BST
Havant MP Alan Mak has helped to open Leigh Park Christmas Grotto, heralding the beginning of the festive season.

A team of volunteers have transformed an empty unit in Greywell Shopping Precinct into a winter wonderland, complete with Christmas trees hung with brightly-coloured baubles, twinkling lights, reindeer pulling a sleigh and even a family of polar bears.

There is also a special room complete with a fireplace where young visitors get to meet Santa.

The grotto is run by community champions Dee Tupper and Kim Grant and helpers and is created every year to give local children a special low-cost festive experience.

Alan Mak MP with the team of volunteers at Leigh Park Christmas Grottoplaceholder image
Alan Mak MP with the team of volunteers at Leigh Park Christmas Grotto

Each child gets to see Santa and receive a badge, sweets, Christmas card and present for £5.

Mr Mak said: "It was a pleasure to help open the grotto again. The team have done a fantastic job and I'd like to thank Dee and Kim and all the volunteers for their hard work.

"The grotto looks really festive and I'm sure that children will love the whole experience."

The grotto is open from 10am-4.30pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and then every day from December 19-22.

