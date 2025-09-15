Havant MP Alan Mak holds his latest Q&A public meeting in Emsworth

Havant MP Alan Mak has held his latest Q&A public meeting in Emsworth.

He fielded questions on a variety of local and national issues at Emsworth Community Centre.

Mr Mak said: "Engaging with local residents is a top priority for me as MP. That's why I hold Q&A public meetings for residents all year round, both in Parliament as part of my tours and also across the Havant Constituency.

"I’ve found this format has worked well since I launched them back in 2015 when I was first elected.

Alan Mak MP at his latest Q&A public meeting in Emsworth

"The meetings give residents an opportunity to ask me about national and local issues of interest. Or people can simply listen to questions posed by other residents and my answers."

He added: "I'd like to thank residents for coming along and raising key issues."

