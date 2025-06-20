Havant MP Alan Mak hosts successful 4th annual Havant Constituency Health & Wellbeing Fair at Emsworth Baptist Church

Havant MP Alan Mak has hosted his 4th annual Havant Constituency Health & Wellbeing Fair at Emsworth Baptist Church.

The Fair brought together more than 30 local health bodies, charities, community organisations and businesses to offer information and advice about physical and mental health.

Visitors were able to chat to a range of exhibitors that included Hayling & Emsworth Primary Care Network, Friends of Emsworth Community Health, Havant Talking News and Age Concern Hampshire.

Also attending were representatives of Emsworth U3A, Emsworth Flower Club, Havant Macular Support Group and Ems Valley Memorial Arboretum.

Christine Knights, chair of Emsworth Flower Club, said: "The Fair is good for us as it brings us to the attention of people in Emsworth and beyond.

"Flowers and gardening are so therapeutic. You just lose yourself and it's very good for your wellbeing."

The club, which holds workshops and demonstrations, meets on the fourth Friday of most months and is keen to attract new members.

Christine added: "The club brings together like-minded people and our members really enjoy themselves."

The Health & Wellbeing Fair has been an annual fixture ever since Mr Mak launched it following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: "The Fair was a great success and I'd like to thank all the exhibitors and all the visitors who came to look around on a very hot day. I hope you found the information and advice available useful."

Attention now turns to Mr Mak's 10th annual Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair at Bedhampton Community Centre on 19 September from 10am-noon.

He said: "As it's the Fair's 10th anniversary, I'm planning a special celebration and I'd love to see you there!"