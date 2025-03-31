Havant MP Alan Mak invites residents to join celebrations at 10th Community Information Fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Havant MP Alan Mak has invited residents to join celebrations at his 10th Community Information Fair.

Mr Mak has organised the Fair every year since he was elected as MP for the Havant Constituency in 2015. This year's milestone event is on Friday 4 April at Hayling Island Community Centre.

The Fair brings together local organisations, community groups, local and national government bodies, public service providers and sports clubs that provide activities, services or help to local people, especially older people.

Mr Mak said: "As it's the Fair's 10th anniversary, I'm planning a special celebration and I'd love to see you there! Admission is free and you can come anytime between 10am and noon.

Alan Mak MP and exhibitors at last year's Community Information Fair

"Please feel free to bring family members, neighbours, colleagues and friends who are also constituents.

"I'm especially keen to encourage our older people to attend the Fair, as this is a good opportunity to engage with many organisations who can offer activities, services or help locally."

Exhibitors will range from the Hayling Light Railway Trust and Hayling Horticultural Society to Havant Talking News, Solent Male Voice Choir and Hayling & Emsworth Primary Care Network.

Meanwhile preparations are also being made for Mr Mak's other two annual community events in 2025:

The 4th Health and Wellbeing Fair on Friday 20 June at Emsworth Baptist Church.

The 10th Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair on Friday 19 September at Bedhampton Community Centre.

Mr Mak said: "Please add these dates to your diaries!"