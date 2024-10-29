Havant MP Alan Mak joins fellow MPs to protest against removal of Winter Fuel Payment from pensioners

Havant MP Alan Mak has joined fellow MPs to protest against the Government's decision to remove the Winter Fuel Payment from pensioners.

Ahead of the Budget, MPs gathered outside Parliament to show their opposition to cutting the payment, which is worth up to £300 each to 10 million pensioners.

Up to 20,000 pensioners will be affected in the Havant Constituency and Mr Mak has been actively campaigning on this issue ever since Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the payment would not be made this winter.

He voted against the Government’s plan and has launched a petition calling for the payment to be restored.

Alan Mak (centre) with fellow MPs calling for the Winter Fuel Payment to be restoredplaceholder image
Alan Mak (centre) with fellow MPs calling for the Winter Fuel Payment to be restored

Mr Mak said: "This is a cruel political decision that will hit thousands of pensioners in my constituency, many of whom could face a choice between heating and eating this winter as a result."

To sign the petition, go to https://www.alanmak.org.uk/KeepWinterFuel.

