Havant MP Alan Mak joins the fun at 2025 Bedhampton Summer Show

By Alan Mak
Contributor
Published 6th Jul 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 12:08 BST
Havant MP Alan Mak has joined the fun at the 2025 Bedhampton Summer Show.

He helped to open the event and then toured the showground at Bidbury Mead, chatting to volunteers running stalls and local residents.

The popular free community show featured music, refreshments and novelty races, plus a tug-o-war.

Stalls ranged from books and bric-a-brac to a coconut shy, face painting and hook-a-duck, while arena performances included marching and playing by the Fareham Scout Band.

Alan Mak MP chats with a volunteer at the 2025 Bedhampton Summer Showplaceholder image
Alan Mak MP chats with a volunteer at the 2025 Bedhampton Summer Show

Some of the money raised from the show will go to this year's nominated charities The Bedhampton Volunteers and Stop Domestic Abuse.

It will also go to the Bedhampton churches of St Thomas and St Nicholas to help support their work in the community.

Last year the show raised more than £4,000, which was divided between Music Fusion, a Havant-based not-for-profit music recording studio working with young people, and the two churches.

Mr Mak, who has attended and supported the show for a number of years, said: "The Bedhampton Summer Show is a great community event and I was delighted to help open the show alongside the Mayor.

"I hope residents had a fun afternoon and I'd like to thank everybody involved for all their hard work in organising the show."

He added: "I'd also urge local people to consider offering their time as volunteers so that the show is able to continue in future years. Chairman Gary Underwood and his team need more volunteers and all support is welcome."

If you can help, please go to https://bedhamptonsummershow.co.uk/get-in-touch/.

