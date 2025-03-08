Havant MP Alan Mak joins The Princess Royal for opening of new QA Hospital Emergency Department

Havant MP Alan Mak joined The Princess Royal as she officially opened the new QA Hospital Emergency Department.

Run by Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, the new facility is improving emergency care for local communities after opening to patients in November 2024.

During the visit, Her Royal Highness met many staff working across the department to talk about how the new facility, designed by staff and patients, has improved their working lives and patient care.

The Princess Royal also had the opportunity to see the new facilities in place, including additional resus bays for children, double the resus capacity for adults, a new CT scanner and an accredited Changing Places facility.

Alan Mak MP with the plaque unveiled by The Princess Royal

Since it opened to patients, the department has seen over 38,000 people attend with 14,000 arriving by ambulance and 23,000 people walking into the service.

Separate entrances and waiting areas offer patients more privacy and single rooms have helped improve infection control standards.

Dedicated chair areas are supporting patients who can be comfortably and safely cared for out of a bed, while an observed play area and sensory room in the Children’s Emergency Department offers young people an environment to support their overall health and wellbeing.

When speaking to staff from across the hospital, The Princess Royal heard about how the new pathways are helping patients receive timely care, in the right place, first time.

Mr Mak said: "It was an honour to join The Princess Royal as she was shown around and officially opened this flagship facility.

"I am proud to have played a key role in securing £58m funding from the previous Conservative Government for the new Emergency Department and I also helped to launch the building’s construction in March 2023 alongside QA’s Chief Executive Penny Emerit.

"Meanwhile last November I was privileged to have the first tour of the Emergency Department as it was still being completed.

"I am delighted it has now been officially opened by The Princess Royal and is serving residents across the Havant Constituency."